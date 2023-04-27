ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The last day of school is about a month away for many schools around the Permian Basin, so it’s as important as ever to keep you and the ones you care about safe from the heat.

Medical Center Hospital advises people keep a few things in mind:

Wear light colored and light weight clothing.

Have a wet bandana or cloth around your neck, rewetting it often.

Staying hydrated is one of the most important parts. Being thirsty is just a sign that your body is already dehydrated.

Alternate sports drinks and water, as the sugar in a lot of sports drinks will dehydrate you faster.

In the event of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, get out of the heat immediately and lower the body temperature in any way possible including, but not limited to, a cold shower, cold drinks, or ice packs.

If the person has slurred speech or difficulty answering questions, call 911 immediately.

Make sure no pets or children are left in vehicles. Temperatures in cars can rise exponentially and cause great harm.

Be careful of surfaces as well. Ensure surfaces are checked before children or animals are allowed to walk or play on them.

For more information about being safe in the heat, visit MCH’s website.

You can also learn more about the signs of a stroke here.