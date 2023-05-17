MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Rope youth is a Midland organization that works with at risk kids in the school systems. This organization is run by executive director Karl Boroski and there are several programs one being the food first food truck.

See the need, feed the need is the motto of this program where during summer break food trucks will be set up everyday of the week from 5 – 7 p.m. every week day.

This summer season is going to be their third year and they are excited to continue with another truck in rotation because Boroski has seen a need for it in the area.

Below you can find the days and location they’ll be at:

Monday: Greater Ideal

Tuesday: Midtown soldiers boxing club

Wednesday: Casa De Amigos

Thursday: Taylor Street Park

Friday: Bunche Elementary School

Anyone can come during their hours of operation and you will not be turned away!