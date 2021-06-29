Summer camps happening in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN (Nexstar) – Looking for a way to keep your kids active and entertained? We’ve provided a list of summer camps happening in and around the Basin to get kids off the couch and back outside.

The University of Texas Permian Basin

In less than a month, UTPB hosts its ‘Falcon Reading Camp’. The camp is intended for children ages 6 to 7 years old. You can put the checkbook away for this one, admission to the Falcon Reading Camp is free. Campers will receive 5 books and a t-shirt. The camp is held from 9 am to noon on July 12th through the 23rd.

Odessa College

Odessa College hosts its annual ‘Zombie Preparedness‘ summer camp for ages 8 to 12 yrs old. Although the first session began in early June, your child still has time to partake in all the fun. The final session for ‘Zombie Preparedness’ will be held July 12th through the 15th, from 9 am to noon.

Permian Playhouse

Lights, camera, action! Permian Playhouse is offering camps this summer for those interested in theatre. The ‘Saturday Morning Cartoon’ camp will be held July 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st from 9 am to 11 am for children in grades K through 6th. Kiddos will be able to participate in theatre exercises, learn songs, and dances, and more!

For grades 7th through 12th, the ‘Play Reading Series’ offers campers the opportunity to read and discuss plays like Taming of the Shrew, Blue Stockings, Hamlet, and the Starcatcher. The ‘Play Reading Series’ is held July 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st from 1 pm to 3 pm.

If there’s a camp happening this summer that you don’t see on this list and would like us to add it, contact us!