ALPINE, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s a new era for students attending Sul Ross State University. On Tuesday, the university announced that its four campuses are launching a new initiative that will reduce the cost and accessibility of course materials through an online platform titled Akademos.

The platform Akademos will allow the university to create an online bookstore for more than 2,000 students. By having this collaboration, students have access to digital materials and all required textbooks as well as course materials.

Sul Ross State University President Pete Gallo expressed in a news release the importance of creating a more affordable option of course materials for students.

“A core value at SRSU is to take students from where they are to where they want to be,” said Gallego.

“By streamlining the process of buying materials while also expanding choice and access to more affordable options, we can ensure the next generation of leaders are prepared and set up for success from day one.”

The news release states that a survey conducted with more than 22,000 college students found that the cost of textbooks impacted the student’s success in a negative way. Inflation has had a major impact on the cost of items including the amount of money spent to make a textbook. According to the release, across the nation, the cost of textbooks currently supersedes the cost of most consumer goods.

To reduce the costs of traditionally high out-of-pocket costs for course materials, Sul Ross State University is working alongside Akademos. The CEO of Akademos shared why the company decided to team up with the university.

“Students are experiencing increased financial hardship and strain and are often forced to forego purchasing the materials they need to learn and thrive,” said Raj Kaji, CEO of Akademos. “Sul Ross State University’s innovative approach to course materials will help make possible a high-quality, affordable educational experience for all of their students.”

Although the online store is launching, the on-campus store opens for merchandise and apparel as well as operates as a hub for online pickup orders.