ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sul Ross State University announced it had been approved to become an NCAA Division II school. SRSU was previously NCAA DIII. Lobo athletics will also join the Lone Star Conference, which the University of Texas of the Permian Basin competes in.

SRSU will not be able to make the move until the fall of 2024, and when they do, will begin a three-year provisional period.

The move will allow SRSU to offer athletic scholarships which will benefit dozens of young Permian Basin athletes who either already compete for the Lobos, or have future plans to.

SRSU was previously a member of the LSC from 1950-1976 when the university joined the Texas Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The university left the TIAA for the ASC in 1996.