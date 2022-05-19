ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In a recent news release from Sul Ross State University, longtime Sul Ross supporter and coach Dan Dunagan passed away earlier this week.

Athletic Director at SRSU, Amanda Workman expressed how saddened she is by the passing of Hall of Honor inductee, Dan Dunagan.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Brother Dan,” said Workman.

Workman goes on to say how much of an important role Dan Dunagan played in SRSU Athletics.

“He has been an integral part of the Sul Ross Athletic Department and has had a tremendous impact on our student-athletes and coaches for years. He has spent countless hours mentoring, counseling, encouraging, and providing spiritual guidance. He will be greatly missed.”



The news release states that Dunugan passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17th, and says that many people around Alpine and on-campus knew him as Brother Dan, “a staple of Sul Ross and Alpine for more than 30 years.”

Interim Head Coach at SRSU, Barry Derickson says that he was more than just a member of the football team, he was a trusted friend to many people in the community.



“He was a respected member of our football team, community, and our team chaplain,” said Derickson. “He was a former Lobo player, former Lobo football coach, Hall of Honor inductee at Sul Ross, and friend.”



According to the news release from SRSU, Dunagan received his Bachelor of Arts in Business from Sul Ross in 1974 and went on to manage Big Bend Coca-Cola Bottling Company for the next several years.



Dunagan became director of the Sul Ross Baptist Student Ministry in 1993 and held the position up until 2007.

During his time working at SRSU, he served as a huddle leader for the Sul Ross chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) for the past five years, leading several groups on mission trips to Alaska where student-athletes participated in coaching youth basketball camps.

Former Head Football Coach, John Pearce, shared his experience of working alongside Dunagan for several years.

“I think he needed Sul Ross more than Sul Ross needed him,” said Pearce, “He was a proud Lobo that loved our school and all of our student-athletes.”



SRSU states that Dunagan also served as an offensive line coach in 2012, ultimately helping guide the Lobos to the number one offense in the nation in all three NCAA divisions.

President Pete P. Gallego said in the news release that Dunagan had a huge impact on students and athletes at SRSU.



“Brother Dan epitomized Christian principles of caring for and doing for others,” said President Pete P. Gallego. “A former SRSU college athlete, he was a tremendous source of help and inspiration to all SRSU student-athletes who followed him. His passing leaves a giant hole on our campus. He will be sorely missed, and his presence here will never be forgotten.”

The news release from Sul Ross State University goes on to say that ” To the student-athletes, Brother Dan was a tireless supporter of all athletic programs. He covered countless miles driving buses for teams and was a frequent attendee at all 12 of Sul Ross’ athletic programs, often leading prayer before games.”