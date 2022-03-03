(Nexstar)- The Centers for Disease Control has released its most recent data related to suicide, and according to this data, the suicide rate went down for the second consecutive year. In 2020, there were 45,979 suicide deaths; in 2019 there were 47,511 suicide deaths, a decrease of 1,532 deaths. From 2019 to 2020 the overall national U.S. suicide rate declined by 3 percent, including 8 percent among females and 2 percent among males.

This is good news for local advocates who said they were concerned that suicides might spike in 2020 amid the pandemic.

“People thought the pandemic was going to be bad for the rates, but we actually had good news,” said local suicide awareness and prevention advocate Amanda Provence.

Provence said advocates were concerned about things like isolation, financial stress, and over-all change amid the pandemic could lead to a rise in the suicide rate. That is why so many health care workers started talking more openly about mental health during that time.

“I think the one thing no one expected was the togetherness, we expected the opposite. But the pandemic hit, and we had zoom calls, virtual meetings…people made the extra effort to reach out and be more connected. The effort was there…it was socially distant not socially disconnected,” Provence said.

Although the suicide rate has gone down, even one life lost is one too many. Now, Provence and her team, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, are looking forward to reaching an even bigger goal- reducing the suicide rate by 20% by 2025.

Provence said anyone experiencing a mental health crisis is welcome to call 1-800-273-TALK, or text 741-741. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day by mental health professionals.

To learn more about AFSP's mission, visit the website.