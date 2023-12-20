(KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2 News is holding a coloring contest and is looking for submissions from the community!

The Top 50 kids will receive a Free Skate Pass for the Music City Mall Rink n’ Roll. The grand prize winner will get a $500 Music City Mall Shopping Spree!

Members of our news team took the time to participate in this Winter Wonderland Coloring event. Here are some of the results:

Entries are open until 11:59pm at Sunday, January 14th, and voting begins at 12:01pm on Monday, January 15th.

The winner will be announced in a live weather workshop for kids.

You can print out the coloring sheet, color the weather, and make your submissions here. Submissions can also be made to the Music City Mall Office, the MCM Rink n’ Roll, and at the KMID station.