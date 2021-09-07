Student charged with claiming to have a weapon on ECISD campus

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – This afternoon, a middle school student was charged by ECISD police with a Class A Misdemeanor “Threat of a Gun on a School Campus”.

According to a press release from ECISD, a student at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School came forward claiming that another student had a gun.

School leaders alerted district police, who then brought in ECISD’s weapons K-9. Once locating the student, authorities did not find a weapon on the student or in their locker.

In the press release, Ector County ISD school leaders emphasize the seriousness of students making claims about weapons on campus and encourage parents to use this situation as an opportunity to talk with kids about the consequences of this type of behavior.