Student assault investigation at Bonham Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Parents at Bonham Middle School are concerned for their safety after a recent incident between students. October 25th Lupita Gonzales a parent whose child was involved in the incident says that she got a phone call that her child was involved in a fight.

Gonzales says students “threw her son into the bathroom these kids were holding his arms and legs”.

Marie Carrasco, another parent at Bonham Middle School says that her son was witness to the incident.

“He was like something happened to my friend and they jumped him,” says Carrasco.

According to a statement from ECISD Communications Officer Michael Adkins, “The school and our police were made aware of it on Monday afternoon. The school investigated and has disciplined students involved; our ECISD officer is still investigating as a report of an assault.