ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student.

Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.

Leaders with ECISD have said before that they will always take threats like this seriously, and that safety is the top priority for the district.