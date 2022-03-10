ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Odessa Fire Rescue is investigating a fire that happened around 1 am this morning on north meadow avenue and 8th street. Crews responded to a 911 call regarding a possible structure fire. We spoke to Division Captain Jason Cotton who shared with us that the fire took nearly 40 minutes to put out and 7 crews to contain.

Division Captain Cotton says that it was 2 trash totes that caught on fire. Crews assessed the scene for hot spots but we were unable to figure out what caused the fire.

“Our first truck on scene found a big stack of 250 gallon totes that were burning on the property,” says Cpt. Cotton.

People who live nearby say that it sounded like fireworks going off at first, and looked like an explosion.

Eli Nambo, who lives close to where the fire took place was able to make the call to dispatch and let them know that a huge fire was happening on his street.

“I guess they must’ve had fireworks or something because they were popping…they were popping and they were going off and that’s probably what woke me up,” says Nambo.

Dan Medlock the owner of D.E Medlock Auto & Cycle says that he’s seen a homeless community use the totes in that area as shelter.

“Back there in the alleyway there was a couple of tents back there and we’ve even seen people walking down the alley going to the tents,” says Medlock.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but according to Division Captain Cotton, no on was hurt.