ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Angus Road just after midnight when crews discovered three RVs engulfed in flames Saturday morning.
The City of Odessa says the Red Cross has been alerted and is providing assistance to the affected family during this challenging time.
The City also provided some fire safety tips including:
- Install smoke alarms on every floor of your home
- Create an escape plan with multiple exits from each room
- Practice fire drills regularly
- Never leave cooking food unattended
- Use candles in sturdy holders and never leave them unattended
- Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from anything flammable
- Avoid overloading outlets and replace damaged cords
- Keep grills away from the house and any flammable materials