MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This month the city of Midland is reporting a sales tax revenue that tops 5 million dollars, and says that’s an almost 25% increase from April of 2022.

There may be talk of a possible recession on the national level, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in Midland. Cole Harrison, the Midland Chamber of Commerce’s vice chair of advocacy, took some time to explain why.

“Midland is unique because we have a very stable regulatory environment. We have common sense business policies which is a priority of the chamber, and we also have a very transient workforce that comes in. Whether you’re coming in from South Texas, East Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, or even Canada, I think that you have a lot of people staying in hotel rooms and eating out at restaurants,” said Harrison.

Harrison also says he’s not surprised to see Midland bosting strong sales tax revenues since the price of a barrel of oil is currently hovering around $80. He believes the Permian Basin has become even more attractive to those in the energy business in the post-Covid era which can help insulate Midland and the Permian Basin in general if the national economy tumbles.

“So you saw a lot of those operators come to the Permian Basin. It’s like the Alamo if you will. They’re coming here with some of the lowest break in the cost in the U.S. So I think we’re unique in that perspective that operators are coming here. Service companies are betting that if the Eagle Ford sheds a bunch of rigs, the Permian still going to be operating and they can plan for the long term,” said Harrison.