PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Striping operations along Eddy Street have been scheduled to begin on Friday, August 4th and caution is advised when travelling through the area.

According to a post by the City of Pecos, white striping operations will begin on August 4th, with yellow striping operations following on Sunday, August 6th.

The City says residents should be prepared for potential delays and traffic adjustments along Eddy Street during these periods.