MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after police said he cashed in on some stolen lottery tickets. Orren Lee Rogers, 38, has been charged with Theft and Lottery Fraud.

According to an affidavit, on July 23, a Stripes manager called 911 after she witnessed the crime during a review of security camera video. The manager said the camera footage was from July 22 and the video showed Rogers, a store employee, take multiple lottery tickets without paying for his purchase. He then cashed in the winning tickets.

Officers spoke with Rogers outside the store, and he reportedly admitted to the crime. He stated he was “down on his luck” and needed money. In all, Rogers collected about $2,273 from the stolen tickets.

Rogers was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.