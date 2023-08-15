PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers across the Basin to slow down and avoid distractions amid a streak of deadly crashes.

According to TxDOT, there has been a deadly crash on Permian Basin roadways every day since August 10, resulting in seven lives lost. The streak is significant because the area is already outpacing the total number of deaths from July, which was nine.

In the Midland-Odessa area, TxDOT said the top contributing factors of deadly crashes are:

Roadway & Lane Departure (40%)

Intersection Safety (33%)

Speed Related Crashes (30%)

Younger Drivers (24 years old or younger) account for 29% of all fatal or serious injury crashes

What can you do to keep from being a statistic?