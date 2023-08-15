PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers across the Basin to slow down and avoid distractions amid a streak of deadly crashes.
According to TxDOT, there has been a deadly crash on Permian Basin roadways every day since August 10, resulting in seven lives lost. The streak is significant because the area is already outpacing the total number of deaths from July, which was nine.
In the Midland-Odessa area, TxDOT said the top contributing factors of deadly crashes are:
- Roadway & Lane Departure (40%)
- Intersection Safety (33%)
- Speed Related Crashes (30%)
- Younger Drivers (24 years old or younger) account for 29% of all fatal or serious injury crashes
What can you do to keep from being a statistic?
- Match your speed to road conditions, including bad weather and work zones
- Allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy, or roads are slick
- Watch for road signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead
- Always buckle up—drivers and passengers—day and night
- Use caution when trying to pass another vehicle
- Leave yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go
- Always give driving your full attention
- Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls or send auto reply to texts while you are driving