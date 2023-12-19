ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- While respiratory syncytial infections, or RSV, continue to spread across the nation, that has not been the case here in the West Texas. West Texas has recently seen an uptick in strep throat cases amongst children. The symptoms for strep include sore throat, fever, enlarged tonsils or white patches on your tonsils.

Despite it being December, the weather has fluctuated from hot and cold which can contribute to illnesses being spread. Doctor Okafor,a medical doctor in Odessa, says “Viral illness tend to travel better in dry air. And with the cold we are definitely indoors we are using heaters and that tends to dry up the air. So what I would recommend it using humidifiers. Which increases water droplets in the air. Which decreases the transmission of viral illnesses.”

It’s important to remind you child to cover their mouth when they sneeze or cough, but also to wash their hands with warms water and soap. For parents with infants or toddlers, Doctor Okafor has different advice, “My advice to parents who have small children during this season is to make sure they are keeping their children warm. Covered up. The body doesn’t do a good job fighting illnesses in the cold. If they are fussy, if they are not eating well, give them to their pediatrician right away.”