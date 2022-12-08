ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road race ended in arrest for two Odessa men earlier this week. Dominic Saenz, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Endangering a Child. Marcos Serna, 25, has been charged with Racing on a Highway and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 4, a patrol officer caught both men traveling side by side at a high rate of speed in the 100 block of W 42nd Street, an area known for racing. During a traffic stop, the officer found Serna behind the wheel of a Dodge Durango; Saenz was reportedly driving a Dodge Charger and investigators said Serna admitted to racing Saenz.

As a result of that traffic stop, both men were charged with additional crimes- Serna was found in possession of a THC vape pen and Saenz was accused of racing “without regard for the safety” of his two-year-old child who was sitting in the back seat. Saenz and Serna were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center; Saenz was later released on a $4,000 bond. Serna was released on bonds totaling $5,000. A mugshot for Serna was not immediately available.