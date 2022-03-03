TEXAS (Nexstar) – Throughout West Texas, there are a lot of stray dogs that end up on the streets for a number of reasons including running away or being abandoned. Now many people are working tirelessly to get those dogs back home or into a new, forever home.

Midland Resident, Cheyenne Baze’s dog Lena, went missing from her back yard almost two years ago and she’s been searching ever since, but so far has had no luck.

“No one was getting with me; we had heard nothing. We got a lot of leads, but nothing matched. July 6th will be two years since she’s been missing, and she was my emotional support animal as well, so she meant a lot to me,” said an emotional Baze.

Now, Baze is taking it upon herself to find the dogs that are in desperate need of a helping hand, hoping no one experiences a loss like hers.

“I am a stray magnet apparently, that’s what my husband calls me. We see stray dogs all the time, and they end up coming to me and I’m the one always finding their homes, because I guess I just have too big of a heart to see them and continue,” said Baze.

Baze is definitely not alone in her quest to save these animals. Organizations like Dog Rescue R Us are also trying to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Dana Tinley is the founder of Dog Rescue R Us. Her organization is working to make sure all dogs in Texas are safe and sound.

“We’re trying to make a difference and do good. Because when I do go to these places and I do speak to the larger crowds, and people in west Texas, they’re in shock when I tell them and show them video, of what is going on here, there in absolute utter shock, they come up to me after and they’re like all these dogs are from Midland/Odessa? Yes, they sure are,” said Tinley.

The organization was created back in 2019 with hopes of rescuing dogs abandoned or sent to shelters.

Tinley emphasized how many dogs they truly see on a regular basis that need saving in West Texas.

“We transport 300 to 500 at any given time every single month out of here, we have saved over ten thousand dogs in three years,” mentioned Tinley.

Even with the organization’s efforts, Tinley says there is still plenty that needs to be done, and the most important step to making a change, is educating people.

“Just like all these other states, they don’t really have laws in place, but they have educated, they’re educating the public, they’re helping the public. It’s just, I think education is the biggest piece that’s been missing in Texas for a long long time. I don’t really know the answer to the problem, but I think education is the biggest piece that’s been missing,” said Tinley.

Some cities and towns like, Midland and Odessa, have even gone so far as to create Facebook groups specifically to help lost dogs and heartbroken owners reunite. Now, many say the use of social media is great to help get stray dogs off the streets.

“You see all the missing dogs on Facebook and it’s like why? It’s huge, I mean Facebook can be a beautiful thing, it can also be a terrible thing, a devastating thing, but when used correctly it really is awesome,” said Tinley.

Other organizations like the Midland Humane Coalition want pet owners to take the necessary precautions to help their dogs if they do happen to disappear. The biggest recommendation is microchips.

Terra Acox with the Midland Humane Coalition said, “If you do lose your pet, hopefully they’re microchipped. So, if you have that in place already, that’s going to greatly increase your chances of being able to be reunited with your pet if they do get lost. And if you find a lost pet, same token, you can always take them to get scanned.”

Acox also wants to make sure those who want to adopt, realize the commitment it requires.

“I would really hope that before you get a pet, you look into how long of a commitment it is. Really when you first bring a pet into your home, it’s like having a toddler. They learn by repetition. So, if that sounds like a lot, you might want to think about getting a lower maintenance pet,” urged Acox.

Besides those microchips, animal advocates want to remind all pet owners to make sure your yard is secure, keep a close eye on your furry friends and make sure they’re spayed and neutered.