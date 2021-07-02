Stormy Daniels goes ghost hunting as a ‘Spooky Babe’

MYSTERY WIRE — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose tryst with former President Donald Trump made her a household name, has a new project in the works. She’s joined the ranks of TV ghost hunters.

She still tours the country, making appearances at nightclubs, has also performed as a standup comedian, and seemingly enjoys bantering with her harshest critics on social media platforms. Despite her packed schedule, she’s spent more than a year pursuing a lifelong interest in paranormal phenomena, including ghosts and discarnate entities.

Daniels and her team have aimed their tour bus toward the most haunted places in the country, trying to engage with ghosts or spirits as part of her self-funded TV project called “Spooky Babes.”

Daniels says the entities she’s encountered are, for the most part, not malevolent.

“I would say 95 to 95%? No, absolutely not,” she said during a recent interview. “They’re benevolent or indifferent even, you know what I mean? I’ve only come across a few things that were really, really negative. And the Conjuring House is the only one that physically attacked somebody. If you get touched, or even pushed a little bit or even scratched, it doesn’t mean there’s a demon. It doesn’t mean that it’s negative. It just might be something trying to get your attention.”

Daniels is serious about the paranormal and said she has had a lifetime of her own experiences. For the past few years, she’s lived in what she says is a haunted house in New Orleans. She shared some stories with Mystery Wire of odd encounters and weird events dating back to her childhood, including a spooky event when she was 17 years old. Daniels says some sort of shadowy being rode away on the horse. She eventually caught up to the runaway horse at an old home and saw the same shadowy figure at the house.

Daniels said she’s produced 13 episodes of the TV series “Spooky Babes” so far, each shot at various reputed paranormal hotspots. The series hasn’t finalized a development deal but discussions are underway. She is now working on a documentary film that will explain her history of paranormal encounters and how they inspired her to finance the “Spooky Babes” project. Daniels emphasizes that her TV show is serious about the subject matter and is “not porn.”

Below you can read the transcript of the interview between George Knapp and Storm Daniels.

George Knapp

Stormy, thanks for taking the time to talk to us about your show. So reading about you that you’ve had a lifetime of weird paranormal experiences. Do you remember the earliest when that started? And can you describe some of them?



Stormy Daniels

Um, okay, so the first thing that I remember that maybe could be attributed to paranormal and it didn’t actually click until I was much older than it was strange, is I remember being three years old and I was with my mother, and we lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the time, and we went to this big gymnasium. And now that I’m a mother, and I’ve gone through the same thing with my child at that age, I understand now that it was like a placement thing to see what grades or where to put kids, you know what I mean? Because I remember being three and they had like an obstacle course, and told you to pick the colors, and you put the shapes and the things for motor skills, it was definitely like a placement or are they gonna put you in preschool or hold you for a year. And I’ve gone through that as a parent now. So now looking back, I’m like, Oh, that’s what that was, you know, and I don’t remember really a lot of the rest of it. But I remember at the very end, we were sitting in this office that was inside, and it was just this metal desk, and my mother sitting next to me, and to tell you how long ago was she was smoking a cigarette. Um, I just aged myself. And the lady is sitting across from me, I must have done something strange before that, my mother had me come in and she’s holding this pencil on the table, like, you know, like, like this, and it’s on the table. And she’s like, I’m gonna move my hand and I want you to keep it there. And so it’s almost like the scene that came out years later in The Craft. But all I did was make it stay and do this by looking at it. And my mom screamed and dropped the cigarette in her purse. And there was this big thing. And it scared me. Like I was, everybody was so freaked out it made me cry. And I had never done that before that and never done it since. But that’s the first thing that looking back. I was like, what was that. And then I had a couple instances like one or two big things all the way through the rest of my life. One of the most significant ones was when I was 17, I was out riding my horse and the sun was falling and the one of the horses broke away from the herd and took off across the pasture. And if you know anything about horses and their psychology, that’s not something that they do. And I was like, I remember the horse. It wasn’t one of mine. It belonged to the riding school that I kept my horse at and the horse’s name was Nine High. And as I was like when I was rolling nine I so I took off after him on my horse and chased him and we got some like, as I’m chasing him through the pasture, I swear I saw somebody on his back. And he I caught up to him at the back end of the pasture. And he was pressed against the fence sweating and pawing so far away from the rest of the herd, and horses don’t do that. And so I thought that was very strange. So I ended up like the next day going out and going on the other side of that fence and walking back there. And I found a burned down plantation home and I saw the same figure like walking up. And I brought people out there like boyfriends and stuff. I was like, do you want to see a ghost, like all through the rest of like high school and stuff. And I brought one friend out there, his name’s Mark Calcaterra. And he got so scared, he took off running and forgot the fence was a hot wire. So that’s like just kind of like these things that have happened. But I didn’t know how to interact. I didn’t know how to communicate. I didn’t know there was such a thing as even doing that, there was no ghost hunting television shows on yet I wasn’t interacting with these things. And the next big thing that happened, which kind of made me shut down, was I was 23 years old. And I was married to my then husband, who was an adult film director, his name is Pat Mine. And we were in our house. He’s much older than me. Sorry, sorry, Pat, cause he might be listening. We’re still very good friends. And this was about 20 years, almost 20 years ago, and I’m standing at the sink and I’m washing dishes and I had a premonition of, of someone passing away. And it freaked me out. I broke the glass and I ran out into the garage where he was polishing his motorcycle and I said, we have to go get, I don’t want to say her name, it’s his daughter. I was like, we have to go get her we have to go get her and he accused me of trying to start an argument between him and his ex, which wasn’t the case and he told me I was crazy. So I completely dropped it. And five days later, we buried his daughter when she was 13 and completely healthy. And I felt so terrible for so many years. I just shut it off because I should have just gotten I should have been like screw you and gotten in my car and gone down there and gotten her. I blamed myself for a very, very long time. And ultimately, he and I split up. And we didn’t even address this again until about four months ago. So almost, you know, all these years went by, and it’s pretty intense. And then, you know, I got super busy. Um, you know, for those who followed my career, like, you know, I don’t hide it, I was a pretty prolific and famous porn star for a long time, and director and I loved that. I don’t renounce it at all, it gave me all the opportunities that I have. And I, you know, I loved my time in the adult industry. But I was very busy. You know, I was under contract with the biggest company. And I mean, I probably slept in my own bed five nights a month, you know, I was doing appearances and dancing and store signings and filming and photo shoots, and, you know, all of the things that come with being under contract with a big company, and I just think I was just moving too fast, you know, and I moved back to New Orleans about three years ago, and the house that I moved into, was extremely haunted.



George Knapp

So it kind of reawakened your connection to this phenomenon.



Stormy Daniels

Yeah. And keep in mind, even though I wasn’t paying as much attention for all those years in between, I still had some pretty big instances happen. If you go to the spooky babes, Instagram and scroll down, you’ll see an incident that happened 12 years ago, where something comes down through the ceiling, and I got it on my on my cell phone, like it was still like one or two big things a year that were so dramatic. You’re like, what, you know, what the hell is that thing that couldn’t be ignored. But as far as like everyday interactions and stuff, like I wasn’t open to it, I was busy and caught up on myself. And to be honest, I didn’t want to, and I moved into that house that was so loud, I couldn’t ignore it. And you know, kind of slowed down. And that was kind of how Spooky Babes got started, because this house was off the charts. And I sat down Finally, and made a list of the people who stepped foot in that house and 23 people entered that home in the 10 months that I lived there, and 21 of them had significant experiences. And a lot of the people don’t know each other. And so the guy that moved into that house with me that I was dating at the time, the house was very fixated on him, it altered his personality greatly. And he lasted five weeks before we broke up. And he accused me of being crazy and making it up. And so I started out on this quest, you know, to prove that the things I was seeing and feeling and all the stuff that was happening was real. And nobody would help me like I emailed all the big ghost hunting shows, I called, I was desperate, I was having physical effects. You know, all these things were happening. I put cameras in the house, I got things on film, but I wanted people to verify this, you know, real. And no one would help me. So my friend Justin, Justin Loupe, we’d become friends in that time. And he had an experience in the house to he was like, why don’t we just do it ourselves. I’ll go with you. And so Justin’s my partner in the show, if you look at any of the spooky vape stuff, he’s the other person in the logo. And so we just set out. I really thought we’d just go to one or two places and investigate and I get the evidence. And the closer I need it. I had no idea that it was just going to pour gasoline on this fire.



George Knapp

I don’t know how you fit it in with all the other things you got going on in your life. But you got a bus and you were on the road basically, to haunted places for a year and a half recording things.



Stormy Daniels

Yep. Yeah.



George Knapp

Tell me about some of the places you went, what kind of events that you were able to document and what’s the spookiest.



Stormy Daniels

The bus, I already had the bus because I was already on tour before that, you know making my appearances at clubs and you know I’m still stripping, I was still a dancer that’s I’m not gonna turn my back on that kind of money. And so I already had the bus I had already been on the bus for over a year doing my Stormy Daniels stuff. My stuff is you know for for dancing and comedy clubs and other appearances so I already had the bus and the access to it. I just switched what we used it for. And for a year and a half. I was on the bus going to locations and for the last up until March 1, the last six months Justin and I lived on the bus exclusively. Turns out the bus ended up becoming haunted it’s on its own like stuff came on. But let’s see we we have filmed 13 or 14 total episodes. We went to we stay the night and investigate it places like the Lizzie Borden house the Villisca ax murder house, Malvern Manor, McIntyre Villa, Sally house, I mean, we’ve been all over to these very big places that I will you know, people always say like, what’s, what’s the most active or like what’s the most significant and I guess for me like, there’s three It stands out. We only went to one place that I was like, this is a wasted everything. And we went to a theater and in Charlotte that was there was nothing there. And but that’s the reality of it, you know, there was there was nothing and it’s the place I spent the most money on to, of course, total waste of money and time. But there are a couple of like Malvern Manor’s known for being very, very active and a lot of people get stuck there and it just didn’t do anything for me. So I want to go back with like a couple different people and different instruments. But I will tell you the three places to stand out the most for me, is the second place I ever went to and I can’t say the name of it because they don’t want me to, but it’s a house in Mississippi and it was there where I met the paranormal investigator who then came on to be on my show and is where I got my haunted doll and as soon as we got together that’s when I started to be able to actually interact, he made me a medium, something about us together like just lit something on fire. So that’s very significant to me because it was kind of the first place and the first time I was able to do things. It’s also where I’m at my haunted doll Susan and she spoke for the first time. The other big place that stands out to me is probably where we got the most indisputable evidence was Vaile Mansion in Missouri. I think it’s an Independence, Missouri but we’ve got like some serious like evidence on film like undeniable stuff. We caught it on film, we caught the doll moving on film, we caught the doll talking on film. We have these crazy shadow figures that appear and I mean, John Buller got scratched on the shoulder like there’s so much evidence that we got in that one spot, but everybody says like, what’s the craziest what’s the scariest hands down The Conjuring house for me? I it scared me so bad I slept in the driveway and like 30 degree weather. Me and my cameraman because he wouldn’t go back in either. We were like screw this, we’re sleeping outside?



George Knapp

What did it do? I mean, was in it. I guess the larger question is, are these malevolent? These things that you encounter that you channel that you’re a medium for?



Stormy Daniels

I would say 95 to 95%? No, absolutely not. There’s their benevolent or indifferent even, you know what I mean? I’ve only come across a few things that were really, really negative. And The Conjuring house is the one that like it affected, it’s the only one that physically attacked somebody, if you get touched, or even pushed a little bit or even scratched. It doesn’t mean there’s a demon, it doesn’t mean that it’s negative. It just might be something trying to get your attention. But the Conjuring house in Rhode Island, my cameraman got punched really hard in the back of the head. It’s swole up that’s to me aggressive. We had a camera battery burst into flames, we had our whole lighting rig, smashed to the ground, like and it just is the way you can kind of feel like I mentioned my partner in the show, Justin, he’s my best friends like we’ve never dated, we don’t date there’s never been any animosity between us or anything romantic. We’ve never had any sort of like, intense chemistry good or bad between us. We’re just friends. And I know like, I’ve never been afraid of him in any capacity. We live together we currently live together. And he came into the bathroom while I was getting ready. And you know when you’re in a bathroom, there’s no way out. And we were in the house, and I was putting my makeup on or curling my hair or something. And he came in behind me. And I literally wanted to like jump out of a window. I have never been afraid of him. And he just stood behind me and looked at me. And he later confessed that he wanted to hurt everybody. And that’s not him. That’s not him. And he got a hold of himself and went outside. But like everybody felt like this oppression. I don’t know, like it was just, it was a bad vibe all night, some of the EVPs we got was told told me to shut the eff up. The craziest thing is my doll was out in the car and the car alarm went off. And we ran outside and she was out of the car and on the ground. I mean, it’s just it was just not a good place. It’s like, but I’d say most of the time, it’s not like that. Like it’s just, you know, you go in and I think the trick is to treat the dead or the spirits of the energy or whatever it is that you want to refer to it as. Whatever word you use for that type of phenomenon is to go in like you would go into someone’s home that was living like you don’t go into somebody’s house and be like, I’m here, dance, light this up, do this, prove that you’re real or I don’t believe in this, get the hell out. Like you go in just like you would you know, I treat the dead the same as I treat the living. And you know, you make it very clear that you’re not there to chase them out. Unless I mean that’s a whole separate thing. That’s not what we do. But There’s a time and a place for that, obviously. But you know, I’m not here to chase you out. I’m not here to ask anything of you might This is my name. This is his name. This is, we’re just curious, like, welcome to your house. How long have you been here? What a lovely place. Like you literally just want to keep reminding yourself to talk to them the same as if they were living?



George Knapp

Does any of this attach itself to you and come back with you?



Stormy Daniels

So we worked very hard to make sure that that doesn’t happen. You know, we tell everything you’re not to follow us. We were protection. When we get back on the bus the bus (inaudible) there’s been two incidences or something got through, yes. And the first time it was because we were late to the location and it was pouring down rain, and I forgot to lock down the bus. And luckily, it just was this little whatever, like it just caused some mischief. It wasn’t anything negative. And something got into where I’m at now a few weeks ago, and we had to call in somebody else. But I don’t think it followed us home. I think that was I mean, I live in New Orleans, everything is weird.



George Knapp

So I’ve been chasing weird stuff for a long time. And you can call it paranormal, but maybe that’s because we can’t quite understand it. Some of these places, Skinwalker Ranch, for example, has poltergeist type activity, as well as crypto creatures, a lot of weird stuff all at the same time. I wonder if you have places where you’ve gone? Where it’s a multiple, multiple kinds of different phenomena at the same location?



Stormy Daniels

Um, what is … what is like … what is your take on that? Like, I’m curious.



George Knapp

I don’t know the answer. It’s almost like, like for the ranch, it’s almost like it’s a portal, where different things come in and out into our reality from somewhere else. And it’s almost like a highway. If one thing opens it like say UFOs are seen there. Other things can come in and out. And maybe it’s not all planned that’s related to each other. I don’t know.



George Knapp

There’s so I’ve been also I’m not at our group, I’m not the scientific one so much, you know, because I I’m too am to say I see things other people can’t see. But I have started to really take an interest in that aspect of it. And there are some things that I have found in locations that I’m starting to really document a pattern. There are some things that all locate, not all locations, but I have found the most active and varied locations have some of the same things. I actually, you know, one of my people in the shows John Bullard makes fun of me, because I travel like with an actual fold out map. You know, and I’ll mark and I sit there with ours and every place we go I mark it, and I’m just trying to find patterns. And then I got another map of the ley lines. And there’s definitely a correlation between how much quartz or crystal for instance, is in the ground, and the sand and the lines of the mineral lines seem to be a big, corresponding factor that I personally found. And then I found out I wasn’t so smart, other people have figured it out before me. But I guess the best example is that somebody explained it to me, like what’s your computer screen made out of, you know, it’s crystal, it’s a conduit. A lot of people have that affiliation with the water too. I have yet to really be able to prove or disprove that, except for the fact that I happen to live in New Orleans, which is below sea level and the most haunted place I know. The for sale signs actually have haunted or not haunted, like the real estate signs in the city. And there are a couple of plants that I have found at every haunted location no matter where and yeah, and I’ve noticed that the most active places seem to be off the ground. So I don’t know if that’s because things can go all the way around the building or if it’s not grounded, but like a house that’s elevated, like the one I’m in right now cuz I’m in New Orleans, something’s not flat on the ground that has, you know, those tend to be the most haunted places that I have found. And then you obviously you can talk about like places that were used for any sort of like rituals or places where something traumatic happened, but everybody knows about that. And then you go into like all the different kinds of energies. There’s the stuff that’s on a loop or an energy like you know, some people call it a stain, it’s just you know, and then you have intelligent spirits, intelligent human spirits, and you have nonhuman spirits and then I just only started kind of opening my mind to what could be an alien like if you look at drawings and things of aliens, they look very similar to what other people call a demon?



George Knapp

Aleister Crowley conjured up some kind of a demon and it looks just like a big headed alien.



Stormy Daniels

Yeah. So if you’re super super religious, hardcore Christian and you don’t believe in aliens, and you see this thing outside your house looking in, you’re going to, the word that you’re going to use is demon. And you might have another person who is a scientist that’s that doesn’t believe in demons has never read the Bible doesn’t know what a demon looks like. And they see the same thing looking in and your verbiage is going to immediately be alien. You know, so who’s right who’s wrong?



George Knapp

We’re on the threshold of science, taking this stuff a little more seriously, the science of consciousness, trying to understand what happens to us when we die. And a lot more open mindedness about that may be you know, physical death is not the end that there is some science behind the idea that we go on, and that we go somewhere else. That’s encouraging.



Stormy Daniels

I know for a fact that there’s something after now. I know people’s I get asked very often, like, what is the biggest thing about doing the show? Like, what’s the biggest change for you? Is that that you, you communicate with spirits, or that you see dead people dying. And I’m like, the biggest change for me, like the biggest change in who I am, since I started doing this, is I’m not afraid to die anymore. Like literally like, I’m not afraid of death at all anymore. Since I started doing this. The second thing is, I’ve seen so much weird stuff in the last year and a half. I don’t question anything. You could literally be like, a unicorn is gonna walk through your living room in five minutes. And I would be like, a unicorn might walk to my living room in five minutes. Like, I’m not saying it is or it isn’t. Because I have seen some stuff that I just, I can’t explain. And it’s, it’s undeniable.



George Knapp

Tell us about the show. I guess you intend to continue pursuing it? Where do people see it? Or is it doing okay? Are you happy with it so far?



Stormy Daniels

It’s in editing, we have about 13 episodes, it’s almost done. We are currently shopping it. I can’t say too much. But we are under development contract for another paranormal documentary. So it’s looking like that show will come out first, because it sort of is the origin of Spooky Babes. And that’s kind of the goal because a lot of people there’s a lot of gatekeeping a lot of haters. When I started doing this, people in the field did not want me to do it. They told me I was full of, you know, full of crap. Like I was fake. They, you know, Oh, she does porn. Why is she doing paranormal? Like, what’s the difference? You’re a plumber and you can do paranormal? I don’t really understand, like, what the correlation is. And then obviously, all the other stuff, the political stuff, and whatever, if people wanted to hold that against me, but I don’t really understand what it’s just people gatekeeping and thinking I was fake. And I’ve been very lucky. Like, I’ve slowly changed people’s minds. I’ve proven myself over and over. I’ve gone into locations and told people I’ve gone into people’s houses and found things but it’s been an uphill battle. Like I feel like you know, most people start in paranormal here and have to go here, I started down here, I had to, like, prove that, you know that I was doing it for the right reasons. And I was legit. So I was so anxious to get Spooky Babes out. I funded it myself, self funded, I paid for all of it. Everything about it. I own 100%. And I was so anxious to get it out. First of all, I want my money back. Let’s be honest, I want to get my expenses back. But I wanted to prove to everyone that I was telling the truth. And I didn’t want anybody else to feel alone. But I realize now that a lot of people are just not even gonna look at it. They’re gonna like oh, it’s Stormy doing something or some people think it’s porn. I’m like, it’s not porn. But we’re starting at we’re doing like almost a prequel, I guess, like an introductory documentary that goes back into my past. And so things that happen, and it kind of explains the origin. And then it’s about, it’s not about the locations that we’ve gone through. It’s about me and my experiences. And I think that it’s going to be a good way to jumpstart the show. But the show is really great. We’ve got some incredible stuff. We went to some great places that in the meantime, we go back out on the road, in a couple weeks.



George Knapp

Well, I’ve seen the trailers, they look great. I mean, it’s really well shot and edited and everything and I was drawn by one thing you said in one of those that you really want to help people with this, because a lot of people are confronted with the paranormal, supernatural and it messes them up.



Stormy Daniels

It really does. And nobody would help me. So I understand what that’s like. And I have found just from being in my time as an adult that I’m more approachable than most people because let’s what could you possibly say to a porn star that’s going to shock them? You know what I mean? So people feel like, well, I’ve seen her without her clothes on, so she’s, you know, for some reason, people just been more comfortable coming up and telling me things. And so I mean, I get emails all day every day people asking me for help. And then the other really big important thing for me personally was to be able to incorporate post care and healing and helping people set out like moving forward. And the most important thing is that when you go into a place and you help people, first thing you want to do is find a logical explanation. I’m like, your house isn’t haunted, you have a raccoon in the attic, you know, like, we try to debunk everything first. Because sometimes there’s just some very logical explanation. Sometimes the person legitly is just nuts, and they need to see a doctor. So you want to like rule out all of that normal stuff first. But sometimes you’re in a place that’s so unhealthy, so it doesn’t gel with the person currently living there like that they need to get out. And if someone is in a house that’s so haunted or active, whatever words you want to use, that they’re reaching out to a complete stranger, do you realize how desperate they must be to get to that point, because I can tell you right now, I’m living in a house and my kid is being physically attacked. I’m leaving, like, I’m not waiting for Ghost Adventures to get there like peace, I’m out, you know what I mean. So for somebody to be in that situation where they are reaching out to people like me or the other investigators. That’s how desperate they are and how trapped they are. So you know, I own a charity events company here in New Orleans. And our main goal is just to make sure that people can get out of the situations that they’re trapped in.



George Knapp

I appreciate you talking to us.