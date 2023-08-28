For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a cool front sags southward closer to the influx of Monsoonal moisture in The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects widespread thunderstorms to lower high temperatures compared to the weekend. Before most of the storms form, temperatures will rise into the upper 80’s and 90’s for most areas as southeasterly winds will pick up. After the much-needed rain starts falling for many, winds will start to switch more from the east-northeast, cooling things off. As the frontal boundary sags to the southeast by tomorrow, leftover showers with some sunshine at time will be in store with muggy conditions still present across the region.