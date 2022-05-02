FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- May storms blew through West Texas Sunday night leaving extensive damage behind in some areas.

According to the Fort Stockton Police Department, on May 1, the FS Fire Department activated tornado warning sirens due to “straight line winds” along Interstate 10 near mile marker 260 where high winds forced two semi-trailers onto their sides. Additionally, several mobile homes were damaged at the Roadrunner RV Park. While the damage to the mobile homes was extensive, no injuries were reported.

Jose Lujan, of Fort Stockton, captured video of a tornado that touched down in a rural part of Pecos County; however, that has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.