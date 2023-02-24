ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly stole several bottles of wine and was subsequently caught with multiple baggies of cocaine. Christine Jones, 59, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Conviction as well as Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance and two counts of drug possession.

According to an affidavit, on February 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a supermarket on 8th Street to investigate a shoplifter. Employees told investigators that a woman, later identified as Jones, selected four bottles of wine, placed three in her purse, and only paid for one. Jones reportedly exited the store with the three stolen bottles, valued at $29, and was detained by employees until OPD arrived.

While investigating, officers said they also found a bottle with several prescription medications, including Alprazolam and Tylenol with codeine, and six baggies containing 4.6 grams of cocaine. Jones reportedly said she doesn’t use cocaine and was simply holding the baggies for a friend. She was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a combined $58,000 bond.