ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught with stolen goods, including a stolen vehicle that had been destroyed. Clarissa Sarabia, 18, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Theft of Property. Maria Medrano and Zachary Martinez have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of Property.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 14, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of 94th Street after a man called 911 and reported a stolen vehicle. At the scene, officers met with the alleged victim, who told them that the night before Sarabia spent the night in his home. That morning, when he exited the shower, he noticed the spare set of keys to his Honda Civic were missing from the dresser and when he checked on the car, it was missing as well; and so was Sarabia.

Investigators later tracked the suspect’s phone to a home on W Berry Street and found the vehicle dismantled in the alleyway. Officers requested a search warrant for the property and found Sarabia, Medrano, and Martinez inside, along with more than $3,000 worth of property belonging to the victim, including a handgun, laptop, clothing, suitcase, iPhone, and various tools.

Sarabia reportedly admitted to taking the victim’s phone but denied taking any of the other stolen property found in her bedroom; her housemates also denied knowledge of the stolen items, but officers said the stolen goods were distributed among their bedrooms.

All three were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center for processing. As of Tuesday morning, Sarabia and Martinez remained in custody on bonds of $24,000 and $15,000, respectively. Medrano was released on a $12,000 bond. Mugshots for Martinez and Medrano were not immediately available.