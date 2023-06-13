ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he was caught behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle and then ran from police. Zacharee Williams, 26, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, and Evading in a Vehicle. He’s also facing a charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity out of Midland County.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on June 9, officers were called to investigate after a man reported that his red, Chevrolet Silverado, had been stolen. A short time later, officers saw the Chevrolet heading northbound on Andrews Highway and tried to conduct a traffic stop; that’s when OPD said the suspect, later identified as Williams, sped away.

The vehicle was found abandoned minutes later in an alley off Ector Street; investigators said Williams ran from the scene but was apprehended after a brief chase. Inside the vehicle, officers said they found Williams’ wallet with his identification and credit cards.

Williams was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $30,000.