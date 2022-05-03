MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Police need your help identifying the suspects in this video seen stealing a trailer from a Midland business. According to law enforcement, the crime took place on April 26th at around 10 pm.

In a recent Facebook post from Midland Crime Stoppers, a gray 4-door pickup truck entered the business located at 1110 S FM 1788 and took a 30-foot black flatbed utility gooseneck trailer. The trailer that was stolen is worth $9,800 and has a Texas license plate reading 220671M and the last 4 of the VIN being 5007.

The vehicle seen in the video was followed by a semi and trailer that law enforcement says could possibly be involved.

If you have any tips that could lead to an arrest then you’re encouraged to call the Midland Police Department or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest are worth a cash reward of up to $1,000.