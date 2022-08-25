MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Kayla Schear and her husband bought 3 traffic men as a reminder for drivers to slow down in school zones, unfortunately, two of the signs were stolen.

“They’re like little symbols of good exciting things like going to school it’s very hard getting things like that taken away,” Kayla says.

The idea to put up three traffic men signs was to be a reminder for the area after a couple in their neighborhood got hit while walking. They were hoping the signs would keep things safe, but then they got stolen.

“The first day one went missing and then the second day another one went missing,” Kayla says. The one that actually is still there is sitting in front of our house.

She says she doesn’t care about the money she spent on the traffic men but she’s upset someone would take the signs.