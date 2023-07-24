REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Reeves County Sheriff’s Office recovered stolen explosives during a traffic stop Monday, according to a news release.

Around 11:55 a.m. on July 24, deputies on patrol spotted a truck with expired tags and initiated a traffic stop. Investigators said methamphetamines were found inside the vehicle and the driver and a passenger were arrested om drug charges.

During an inventory of the vehicle, deputies reportedly found explosives and the area was blocked off and secured, with neighboring homes evacuated as a precaution. Teams from Midland and Odessa were called in to secure the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Working together, law enforcement officials found 17 blasting caps, 19 alternative blasting caps, 16 power charge igniters, 17 perforators, and 17 secondary igniters. These explosives are commonly used for oil field fracking and did not have the detonating cord which is required to make them explode.

RCSO is working closely with federal agents and the investigation is ongoing.