ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Stolen Christmas candy landed an Odessa woman in jail last weekend after investigators said she was confronted by Family Dollar employees when she tried to leave the store with merchandise she didn’t pay for. Melissa Llanez, 53, has been charged with Robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on December 10, officers were called to the Family Dollar store on South Grant to investigate an attempted theft involving a “frequent shoplifter”. At the scene, officers found Llanez detained by store employees.

According to those employees, Llanez entered the store around 3:00 p.m. and was caught stuffing goods into her purse, including a candy bar, boxes of candy canes, and a bottle of liquor. When Llanez tried to make her exit out the door, the reportedly tripped and fell, which prompted the assistant manager to confiscate her purse in an effort to retrieve the stolen merchandise.

The assistant manager said things escalated when Llanez attacked her, and additional employees locked the store’s door to prevent Llanez from leaving the scene before the police arrived. Once investigators arrived, they reviewed security video which reportedly caught Llanez in the act, as well as showed her try to bite the assistant manager multiple times during the altercation.

Llanez was arrested at the scene and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday morning. Her bond has been set at $20,000.