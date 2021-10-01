Steve Aoki set to return to La Hacienda

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Steve Aoki is set to return to the La Hacienda Event Center October 14, according to a release from the venue. Social media fans, however, remain unconvinced the performance will go on.

In a statement released Friday, event coordinators at La Hacienda said, in part, “Hacienda Event Center and Steve Aoki’s management moved quickly to agree on a new free make up show for all the fans and concert goers that were not able to see the mega star perform and dance to his tunes. This new show promise to be an unforgettable one.”

Aoki was unable to perform on September 25th. The venue said it was because of a delay on concert production arrival and equipment malfunction. The situation left many fans upset, asking for refunds. Concert goers expressed feelings of frustration over long lines, lack of organization, lackluster VIP treatment, as well as the absence of Steve Aoki.