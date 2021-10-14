Steve Aoki back at La Hacienda to perform for fans

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tonight Steve Aoki returned to La Hacienda after technical issues caused him not to perform last month.

Fans expressed their concerns with the La Hacienda event center and Stevie Aoki took to social media sharing that he would be back to Midland to give fans the show they expected to see in September.

We spoke with the Talent Coordinator of La Hacienda, Tony Castañeda who says that members of his team worked around the clock to make tonight’s performance successful.

“We are here for them what happened last month was out of our control,” says Castañeda

La Hacienda invited the public back free of charge after what happened. Castañeda told us that he wants to give fans a much better experience than what they got before.

“We want to make sure that everyone has a good time, that fans know we’re making this up to them,” Says Castañeda

As soon as Aoki hit the stage fans began chanting his name. Many people who attended tonight’s concert told us how exciting it was to see Aoki perform.