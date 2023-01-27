ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The STEM Academy has five teams heading to the First Tech Challenge League Championship this weekend. The robotics students are challenged to design, build, program, and operate robots that compete in a head-to-head challenge.

Students are guided by teachers and coaches and learn valuable STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) skills with real world applications. The students spent Friday afternoon showing off their creations in preparation for the big event.

“This is our seventh year, and we’ve done pretty well. Going into league championship is always exciting, and to have so many of our teams high ranking has just amped up, they’re ready to hit the field tomorrow,” said Jeff Vann, STEM Academy teacher.

Students said the challenges have helped them prepare for their future careers.

“I have been going to STEM since it first opened here, so about nine years, and I wasn’t sure about what I wanted to do, but after joining FTC robotics that solidified for me that I wanted to be an engineer, and overall, it’s been a great experience. You get to meet so many new people, you get so many networking opportunities, and it’s just a great way for you to sharpen up your skills,” said robotics student Sayuri Calley.

Another STEM student, who wants to major in computer science, said the robotics team has helped him focus the future, but more than that, he said the team has helped him build long lasting friendships and learn critical communication skills.

“It’s been fun, and I have enjoyed the community and communicating with everybody. I have gotten closer with some of my friends,” said Preston Miller.