ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- As part of a Student Council service project, about 40 third, fourth, and fifth grade students from the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy created pet carriers to benefit the Odessa Animal Shelter. The Odessa Police Department says the carriers will be used for animals on their way to their forever home.

“I’d say we’re kind of making the animals have a little safer way to get home,” said student Ethan Griffin.

A couple of shelter dogs even stopped by the school Thursday to thank the students for their hard, and thoughtful work.

“It’s amazing because we get to help them out. We get to decorate; we get to do everything in our power to help,” said student Jasmine Martinez.

OPD says if you are looking for a new pet for your family, the Odessa Animal Shelter has plenty of dogs and cats ready to be adopted. And now, thanks to these students, you can take them home in style.