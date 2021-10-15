STEM Academy staff member accused of sexual assault against student

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A staff member at the University of Texas Permian Basin’s STEM Academy has been accused of sexual assault against a student, according to a release from the University.

On October 14, the UTPB Police Department was notified that a STEM student made a report of sexual assault. According to a release, the student told police the incident occurred during the spring 2021 semester.

UTPB says the unnamed staff member was placed on administrative leave and that police are now investigating the claim.

In a statement to ABC Big 2 News, the university said, “The well-being and safety of all of our students is our highest value. Under no circumstances does the University or the STEM Academy tolerate any inappropriate conduct by its employees. We will continue to work with the appropriate authorities and will take action consistent with the law and institutional policy in handling this matter.”

UTPB said no other information will be released while police are investigating.