AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN is learning more about the suspect charged with capital murder in Tuesday’s shooting spree in Austin and San Antonio where six people died and three others were injured.

On Wednesday, Austin Police identified the suspect as Shane James, 34. Travis County Jail records show a man with the same name was booked into the jail at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and charged with capital murder of multiple people.

Mugshot of Shane James (APD photo)

Police accused James of killing two people on Shadywood Drive in south Austin and shooting an Austin Independent School District officer at Northeast Early College High School Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect shot and wounded a bicyclist on West Slaughter Lane on Tuesday evening.

Later Tuesday, police said the suspect then shot an officer on Austral Loop in the Circle C community near La Crosse Avenue and MoPac Expressway. The officer was responding to a burglary call at a home there. Police say the officer is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested after being chased by police.

Officers found two people inside that home. They were pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not say how the two died but called them “two apparent victims” of the suspect.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also said a suspected double homicide near San Antonio is likely tied to the suspect as well. The victims in this incident were confirmed by sources to be the parents of the suspect.

On Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Army Media Relations confirmed that James was in the Army from February 2013 until August 2015. He held the rank of first lieutenant and was not deployed during his service.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.