MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning State Senator Roland Gutierrez made his way to the Tall City for a retired teacher’s event advocating for Proposition Nine.

The amendment would authorize the Texas Legislature to provide for cost-of-living adjustments (COLA) for certain annuitants, who meet criteria provided by law, of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas. Annuitants are persons who receive service retirement benefits, disability retirement benefits, or death benefits from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

The amendment also authorizes the legislature to allocate money from the general fund to pay for the adjustment. Money appropriated by the state legislature for the amendment’s purpose would be excluded from the state’s appropriation limit.

“It’s my hope that every Texan goes out and votes for Prop Nine,” said Senator Gutierrez. “It’s what’s right, it’s what’s just and we need to do it to make sure that we can have them do well in their retired years.”

While on his visit to the Tall City, Senator Gutierrez also sat down with ABC Big 2 to discuss various topics ranging from gun violence prevention and the possibility of becoming the first Democrat US Senator of Texas in almost 30 years.

“I talk about Uvalde as it is the most important thing to us because all of us, the most important thing to all of us is our children. I never want to see another child shot up, teacher shot up in this way. We have to address gun violence for sure.”

Senator Gutierrez said he is a firm believer on raising the age to purchase certain guns as well as enforcing red flags laws.

“We need to have a discussion about common sense gun safety solution. Raising the age limit so an 18-year-old kid can’t go out and buy an A-R 15. We need to have extreme risk protective orders so that when a person that’s mentally ill or some young man does something that raises a red flag, we can go in there for a little bit, take those guns. We need to close the gun show loophole and have universal background checks. Republicans and Democrats support those pieces of legislation. Unfortunately, we’ve got republican leaders that don’t want to touch any of it.”

Now when it comes to rewriting history and becoming the first Democrat in 30 years to be voted in as the US Senator of Texas. He calls for balance that helps both democrats and republicans.

“I absolutely think that we need to have balance in this state. You’ve seen what has happened with 30 years of control. One side of government leads to nothing that’s good for working-class people whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican.”

Gutierrez will be going up against current U.S. Senator Ted Cruz next year, should he win the Democratic Primary in March of 2024.