(NEXSTAR) — Boo! It’s finally October and with it comes (hopefully) cooler temperatures and fun spooky nights out with friends and family. If you’re looking for a pre-Halloween activity in Texas, you’re in luck: the Lone Star State has no shortage of ghoulish festivities to help you get in the spirit.

Using TripAdvisor’s Traveler Favorite rankings, here are the top 10 haunted tours in Texas.

Coming in at number 1, The Haunted Ghost Bus Tour in San Antonio takes up to 29 guests (ages 13 and up) on a nighttime bus tour of some of San Antonio’s most rumored-to-be-haunted sites, including the historic Menger Hotel and the former Bexar County Jail.

While many of these tours are spread across several of the state’s biggest urban areas, a few other haunted tours aren’t too far behind in the rankings. The Corpus Christi Walking Ghost Tour was ranked 11th and costs $29.99 per adult.

Happy haunting through October, Texas!