TEXAS (KIAH) — Summertime is almost over, but it’s still a great time to enjoy the great outdoors, and for Texans, one state park is their top choice to do so.

Digital insurance comparison and marketplace website Insuranks calculated the most popular state or national park in each state based on searches over the past three years. Abilene State Park is the most popular Texas state park according to that study.

Additionally, the park has more than 70 reviews on TripAdvisor, where it holds a four-star rating. Some of the most recent reviews praise the location as a hidden gem for its views and various trails, giving visitors a plethora of options for hiking.

Besides hiking, guest activities include geocaching, birdwatching, and riding bikes or horses. There are also many picnic sites, a sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits, and a large open area in the park.

The waterfront offers guests the opportunity to swim, fish, and boat. A swimming pool is also available in the state park during summer.

Guests can also camp at a tent or RV site, in a screened shelter, or in bent wood-framed tents called yurts — a plus for folks looking to spend a few nights in the great outdoors. And plenty of Americans are looking to do just that, according to Insuranks, which found that two out of three Americans are planning on, or have already gone on a camping trip this year.

Curious to learn more about Abilene State Park? Check out its website for more details.