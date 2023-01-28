ANDREWS, Texas — The pilot of an aircraft was injured Saturday morning in an Andrews County crash, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 10:38 a.m. at the Andrews County Airport.

DPS said Derek Grady, 41, of Brainerd, Michigan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

“Preliminary information revealed the pilot flew from Midland,” DPS said. “The plane crashed during touch and go landing practice at the airport.”

The weather was clear and dry. The aircraft was identified by DPS as a Van’s RV3.