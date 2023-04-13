TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The annual end of the year exam or better known as the STARR test is making some changes. Now instead of the usual fill in the bubble format, students will take their exams online.

The STARR Test is specifically used in Texas to measure students’ mastery of the content that was covered in the classroom over the school year. Children from the third to eighth grade are required to take the exam.

New changes coming to the test include question format, such as not being strictly multiple choice but with more free response questions. In addition, an essay portion will be added to the exam.

The exam made the change for the following reasons: