ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a major water line break in Odessa, state leaders have teamed up to assist the community during this difficult time. State Representative Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) is working alongside the city to provide Odessans with resources until the situation is resolved.

According to a recent news release, Landgraf is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deliver water bottles to people living in the city of Odessa.

“This is a dangerous situation when you’re talking about a city of over 100,000 people without water in 100-degree heat,” Landgraf said. “While it’s certainly frustrating that this happened at all, so far I’ve been incredibly proud of how our community has responded. I’m confident water will be restored soon.”

Landgraf has been in contact with city officials, hospital executives, local businesses, and charities to communicate directly with TDEM Chief Nim Kidd where water is needed. Today, Landgraf is in Odessa providing water directly to people living in Odessa at a water distribution site.

State Representative Landgraf shared his thoughts on how the city has come together in this time of need.

“Despite being out here in the desert, we’re better equipped to handle this situation than most communities,” Landgraf said. “We have a real sense of love for our neighbors here in Odessa. We step up when times get tough and take care of each other. I’ll continue doing everything I can to keep people informed and hydrated until water is restored.”

In a recent news release, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is providing updates to Landgraf and his team throughout the day regarding the status of repairs and quality of the city’s water supply. TCEQ has regional staff on site to help with repairs and ensure the water is safe to drink after it is restored.