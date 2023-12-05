Update: As of 9:45pm, WCSO says Alliance Towing and Recovery Service is on the scene. Highway 115 will remain closed, pending vehicle removal. Drivers should expect a significant delay and find alternate routes.

WINKLER CUONTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Winkler County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of N. State Highway 115 near the intersection of County Road 301 Tuesday evening.

According to a post by WCSO, two commercial motor vehicles were involved, and injuries were sustained. The highway will remain shut down as the investigation continues and vehicles are removed from the roadway.

Drivers are being advised that they should expect long delays until further notice.

We will continue to bring updates as more information becomes available.