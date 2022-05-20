For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. High temperatures will still be a little bit lower than yesterday but still way above-normal across The Basin today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking most areas to reach the 90’s and the triple digits. Temperatures will lower a bit more by this weekend, but at the cost of strong winds at times and mostly rain-free conditions elevating the risk of spreading fires. However, isolated storms may arrive late Sunday into Monday.