ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Texas Department of Public Safety crash report has identified a woman killed in a crash Monday afternoon as 40-year-old Ashley Lopez, of Stanton.

Around 12:20 p.m. on June 12, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 and learned that the driver of a Ford F-250, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Garza, of Midland, was heading northbound on FM 1936, approaching SH 302. Investigators said Garza failed to yield the right of way and crossed the eastbound lanes of SH 302 and collided with a Ford Edge that was heading westbound.

Lopez, a passenger in the Ford F-250, was pronounced dead at the scene. Garza was also taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and is said to be stable. The driver of the Ford Edge was treated and released from the scene, while a 16-year-old passenger from Kermit was taken to the hospital for treatment; he’s since been released from the hospital.