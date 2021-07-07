Stanton man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

STANTON, Texas (Nexstar) – In May of this year, a Stanton school district employee was under investigation by law enforcement.

The man in question is Justin Matthew Turney, who has now been charged for having sexual contact with a child and an improper relationship between educator and student.

As of right now, we do not know the current employment status of Turney but he is listed on the Stanton ISD website as the Stanton High School Principal.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office tells us an official statement will be released tomorrow.