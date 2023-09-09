STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On September 7th, a warrant for Anastasia Morrison of Stanton, Texas was served for Improper Conduct Between an Educator and Student and she is now being held in the Martin County Jail.

According to Brad Ingram, the Martin County Sheriff, on September 5th, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, through the Stanton ISD School Resource Officer program, received information and started an investigation regarding a substitute teacher allegedly accused of an improper relationship between an educator and student.

School Resource Officers headed the primary investigation. After completion, the case was referred to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator.

Initially, a second-degree felony warrant for Improper Conduct Between an Educator and Student was issued for Morrison. However, after further investigation, a second count for Improper Conduct Between an Educator and Student and Tampering with a Witness, a third-degree felony.

MCSO says Morrison remains in the Martin County Jail on the three charges, with the bond totaling $60,000.