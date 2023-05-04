ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Saturday, May 13th, the National Association of Letter Carriers will be conducting the Nation’s largest single-day food drive for the 31st year.

Every year, on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations as they deliver mail on their routes. Food collected will be donated to local pantries, such as the West Texas Food Bank, to provide food to your neighbors who may need help.

Over the past 30 years, the drive has collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of food. This is thanks to the postal service which spans the entirety of the U.S., including Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Currently, there are more than 35 million Americans which are unsure of where their next meal will come from.

More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, many of which live on fixed incomes and are often too embarrassed to ask for help.

Food banks and pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13th, and your letter carrier will do the rest.