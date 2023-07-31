ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly stalked a woman, and then tried to break into her home. Dayron Alvarez, 22, has been charged with Stalking and Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 23, officers were called to a home on Elm Drive after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her Ring Doorbell camera caught images of a man with a handgun trying to enter her home. While reviewing the footage, investigators said they saw a man, later identified as Alvarez, approach the home wearing a black ski mask and sneakers. Officers said Alvarez opened the home’s storm door and knocked several times while pointing the gun at the door.

The homeowner said she saw the suspect outside her home and heard gunshots as “bullets began to fly into” her house. That’s when she and her 10-year-old son hid in a bathroom and called 911. By the time officers arrived, the suspect was no longer there.

While speaking with investigators, the woman said she’d recently been followed by a man driving an Audi and said the man in the car matched the suspect’s description. Officers later traced the blue Audi to Alvarez and visited him at his home where they reportedly found the ski mask, handgun, and bullets matching the six spent rounds they’d recovered from the scene.

Alvarez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.