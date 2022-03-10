MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Springboard Center is warning West Texas parents and educators that teen deaths from fentanyl nationwide of tripled in two years, according to a report by the non-profit Families Against Fentanyl. This correlates with recent activity in the Permian Basin and is exacerbated by fentanyl traces being found mixed in with drugs like marijuana, cocaine, pills, and others.

In January, the Odessa Police Department issued its own warning urging parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of fentanyl laced drugs. That same week, Medical Center Hospital said it treated seven teenagers for fentanyl overdoses the week of January 26 alone.

“There has been a steep increase in overdoses… and it’s been primarily amongst young people,” MCH Vice Chief of Staff Dr. Jeff Pinnow said. “Fentanyl in itself is 80% to 100% more potent than morphine, it’s a very strong opiate.”

According to the doctor, fentanyl can cause difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, decreased heart rate, loss of consciousness, coma, or death. While the seven overdose patients sent to MCH in January all survived, not all are as lucky. In November of 2021, a 15-year-old Odessa boy died of an overdose after taking Oxycodone laced with fentanyl. In that same November weekend, OPD said it responded to three other overdose calls involving teens.

Now the Springboard Center is sounding the alarm, urging all local schools to have a supply of the life-saving drug naloxone, more commonly known as Narcan, on hand.

“The opioid crisis in America is right here in West Texas,” said Dr. Mark Alexander, Executive Director at Springboard, “It threatens not just adults but our kids. It’s in our schools. We need to be prepared.”

The Springboard Center said naloxone is a drug that counteracts the effects of an overdose, preventing further damage before paramedics arrive to render aid.

“It’s a safe, effective drug that can save lives. Schools have the choice of having it on hand, just in case,” Dr. Alexander explained. “When it’s life and death, and it’s your child, I think most parents would agree it should be available.”

It is currently unknown how many schools nationwide carry naloxone for emergencies. However, only seven states – Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Tennessee, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, require schools to have a supply.

As such, the Springboard Center has asked parents to reach out to their child’s school district to start the conversation about carrying the potentially life-saving drug. The Family Resiliency Center of Odessa has also said it will supply the drug to any school that requests it. The Center also said it will provide training to those school on how to use the drug.